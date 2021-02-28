New Delhi: With coronavirus positive cases spiking again across several states, there is one question in everyone’s mind: How to register for the Covid vaccine? The answer is simple. Senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will now be eligible to register themselves for Covid vaccine jabs. They can do it on Co-WIN platform from 9 am on Monday, March 1. Co-WIN, a digital platform, was created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The government has released a list of 20 comorbidities that come under the list of immediate vaccination requirement. In this story, we have listed how you can register for the Covid vaccine through Co-Win app and what are the eligibility requirements for it. Also Read - CoWin 2.0 Coming Soon as Next Phase of Coronavirus Vaccine Drive Begins From March 1. All You Need to Know

What is Co-WIN? Co-WIN is a platform for the citizens of India to Register for COVID-19 vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centers.

How to register on Co-WIN?

1. Register using your Mobile no. or Aadhaar no. or any other Identity docs.

2. Choose Vaccine Location: Select nearby Vaccine Center for vaccination

3. Confirm Your Slot: Book your slot to Get Vaccine

The following features will be available for the Citizen in Self Registration module

• Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)

• Selection of Vaccination centre of convenience

• Schedule vaccination Date as per slot availability at a Center

• Reschedule Vaccination date

(Source: Citizen Registration and Appointment for Vaccination User Manual)

Here are all your queries about Co-WIN 2.0 self registration answered in 10 points:

1. Who can apply for COVID-19 vaccine in 2nd phase: People above 60 years of age and those over 45 with comorbidities will be able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from Monday.

2. Walk-in provision: There will also be a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the session sites.

3. Vaccine to be free at government facilities: Vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government on Saturday.

4. How will appointments be booked: In the case of self-registration, the CoWIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centres declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as Open Slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

5. Option to choose site, government or private: The new version of the Co-WIN platform will be GPS-enabled and the beneficiaries will have the option to choose the inoculation session site both at the government and private facilities.

6. Helpers for registration: There will be volunteers to help those opting for walk-in registration with the process if they are not tech-savvy.

7. Can get vaccine in home state: The beneficiary will also have the option to get inoculated in a state different from his or her home state.

8. People with comorbidities need to show proof: People aged above 45 years will have to upload a medical certificate mentioning their comorbid conditions. The government is yet to specify the conditions that would be included in the over-45 age group with comorbidities.

9. How to register: A beneficiary will just have to register with his mobile number and in turn, will receive an OTP with which his account will be created. One can also get their family members registered on the account.

10. Register from Aarogya Setu or other apps too: Co-WIN will be able to take registrations and appointments from multiple applications, including Aarogya Setu or any other application such as a common service app. However, senior citizens and people above 45 with comorbidities will be allowed to self register via the portal or app only on Monday.