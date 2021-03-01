CoWIN 2.0 Registration/Reschedule: The second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive began on Monday (1 March 2021) across India for people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities. Unlike in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine drive, which was for frontline and healthcare workers, this time citizens have the option to register for an appointment at the nearest vaccination centres, choose their choice of time slots and reschedule it if needed. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine for People Above 45: Check Eligibility And List of Comorbidities

So, in case you registered for the coronavirus vaccine shot and want to change your date or timings now, we have got you covered. But first, this is how to register on the Co-WIN app: Also Read - Corona Vaccination in Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Government And Private Hospitals Where You Can Get Shots

Step 1: Register using your Mobile no. or Aadhaar no or any other Identity docs Also Read - Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Will Not Take 2nd Dose of Corona Vaccine - Here's Why

Step 2: Choose Vaccine Location – Select nearby Vaccine Center for vaccination

Step 3: Confirm Your Slot: Book your slot to Get Vaccine

Step 4: The following features will be available for the Citizen in Self Registration module –

* Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)

* Selection of Vaccination centre of convenience

* Schedule vaccination Date as per slot availability at a Center

* Reschedule Vaccination date

In case you want to reschedule your vaccine appointment, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Once the Appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled any day until the vaccination appointment day

Step 2: For this, Re-login to “Citizen Registration” module; with your already registered mobile no

Step 3: Click on to reschedule an already booked appointment

Step 4: You will be directed to “Book Appointment for Vaccination” page where you can search the revised date, centre and timings

Step 5: Click “Book” to reschedule

Step 6: Click on “Confirm”

Step 7: You will see “Appointment Successful” message on your screen.