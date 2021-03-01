New Delhi: The registration on the CoWIN 2.0 portal opened on March 1, the same day when the second phase of vaccination drive starts in the country for people above 60 years of age and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Day 1 of the second phase of the inoculation drive is expected to see walk-in registrations in huge numbers. “Senior citizens and people above 45 with comorbidities will be allowed to self register via the portal or app today,” an official from Union Health Ministry said. Notably, the government is upgrading the CoWIN which was being used in the initial two phases of the vaccination for immunisation of healthcare and frontline workers. Also Read - CoWin 2.0 Coming Soon as Next Phase of Coronavirus Vaccine Drive Begins From March 1. All You Need to Know

What is CoWin?

CoWIN is a platform for the citizens of India to Register for COVID-19 vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centers.

Follow These Steps to Register on CoWIN 2.0

Step 1: Visit the official website of CoWIN– cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number

Step 3: Enter the OTP you have received on your mobile number.

Step 4: Now get your vaccination done on the scheduled date and time.

Step 5: Post this, you will get a Reference ID via which you can get your vaccination certificate.

List of Documents Required to Register For Coronavirus Vaccination

People above the age of 45 years and are comorbid: A medical certificate which mentions their comorbid condition

People above the age of 60: Aadhaar card or voter ID card or a or a photo ID