New Delhi: Giving a major relief to people who want to travel abroad, the Central government has allowed the users to link their Covid-19 vaccination certificates to passports on the CoWin portal. Giving all details on how to link the passport details to the vaccine certificate, the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted, "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate."

As per updates, the Aarogya Setu app also allows for a one-time name change to ensure that the name on the vaccine certificate and the passport is the same. Earlier, the Central government had announced new guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination, stating that those travelling abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports.

Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.

Login to https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX.

Select Raise a Issue

Select the passport option Select the person from the drop down menu Enter passport number

Submit You will receive the new certificate in seconds. pic.twitter.com/Ed5xIbN834 — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

Link passport details to vaccination certificate: Here’s how to do it

First you need to visit the official portal of CoWin which is www. cowin.gov.in. Then you need to click on the ‘Raise an issue’ option. Soon after this, you will have to click on the ‘Passport’ option and select the person, whose certificate you want to link, from the drop-down menu. After this step, you need to enter your passport number and submit the details. Suppose, there is some mismatch of details between the vaccine certificate and passport, one can also edit the details.

How can you edit personal details?

Visit the official portal of CoWin — www. cowin.gov.in Click on the ‘Raise an issue’ option. Then click on the ‘Correction in certificate’ option and select the person, whose details you want to change, from the drop-down menu. Select the options you need to make corrections and edit the details. Then click on the submit button.

However, the users must keep in mind that the personal details can be modified only once. So, make sure you enter the right details this time because you won’t be able to correct these errors again. This special facility is given only for travelling abroad purpose.