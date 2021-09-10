New Delhi: People who are going for vaccination, here is an important update for you. The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that CoWIN has developed a new API known as ‘Know Your Customer’s/Client’s Vaccination Status’, or KYC-VS, which will enable a verifying entity to know whether a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or not.Also Read - COVID Third Wave Unlikely to Hit India, Say Health Experts

As per the updates from the Health Ministry, over 72 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 was flagged off on January 16. Also Read - Good News: Now You Can Get Information About Vaccine Availability on Google Maps, Google Search and Google Assistant | Here’s How to Use It

It must be noted that CoWIN has been issuing a digitally verifiable certificate to vaccinated individuals for proof of vaccination. This certificate can be saved on a digital device (smartphone, tablet, laptop etc), or stored in Digi Locker from where it can be digitally shared as and when required as proof of vaccination. Also Read - West Bengal: Stampede at Vaccination Centre at Jalpaiguri Leaves 25 People Injured

Co-WIN has developed a new API called ‘Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status’. To use this API, an individual needs to enter his/her mobile number & name: Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

These vaccine certificates can also be shown at entry points in malls, office complexes, public events in both digital and physical forms. However, there may be instances where an entity does not need to see the certificate in full and would just need to know whether an individual has been vaccinated or not.

As the unlock process has started, enterprise/employers may like to know the vaccination status of their employees to resume functions in offices. In the similar manner, Railways may want to get the status of vaccination of the passengers who are getting their seats reserved in the trains. Moreover, the airlines may want to get the status of vaccination of the passengers who are booking their flight tickets, and/or airports may only want to allow vaccinated passengers to pass through.

Here’s how it works:

The Health Ministry said to use this API, an individual needs to enter his/her mobile number and name.

After that, they will get an OTP which they have to enter.

In return, Co-WIN will send a response to the verifying entity on the individual’s status of vaccination, which will be as follows:

Person is not vaccinated

Person is partially vaccinated

Person is fully vaccinated

This response will be digitally signed and can be shared instantly with the verifying entity.

The health ministry said that the KYC-VS is consent-based and privacy-preserving and added that to facilitate quick integration and faster adoption, the CoWIN Team has prepared a webpage with the API, which may be embedded in any system.