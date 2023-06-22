Home

CoWIN Portal Data Leak: Bihar Man Arrested For Leaking Info On Telegram, Police Suspect Mother’s Help In Crime

The data had been accessed by a Telegram bot which revealed the gender, date of birth, Aadhaar details, address, centre for vaccination etc. of beneficiaries.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell’s Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit on Wednesday arrested a man from Bihar and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the suspected CoWIN portal data breach. The arrested person had allegedly uploaded the data on the social media platform, Telegram. According to the police, the accused’s mother is a health worker in Bihar.

“The accused was identified using technical surveillance. He was arrested from his residence in Bihar. We suspect he took his mother’s help to breach the system. He created a bot and shared it on Telegram. We know he was not selling the data to anyone in particular. He tried hacking the system and was successful. When he realised he could put all the data online, he did. We don’t think he had any other ulterior motives,” said an officer.

Last week, reports surfaced on a purported breach of data of beneficiaries registered on the CoWIN platform. The data had been accessed by a Telegram bot which revealed the gender, date of birth, Aadhaar details, address, centre for vaccination etc. of beneficiaries.

The government has termed such reports “mischievous” and “without any basis” while asserting that the CoWIN portal is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy. The government said the CoWIN website, a repository of all data of those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, maintains strong data privacy safeguards.

The matter was sent for a review by the country’s nodal cyber security agency CERT-In, which said in its initial report, that the backend database for the Telegram bot, which is at the centre of the alleged leak, was not directly accessing the APIs of the CoWIN database. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said that an internal exercise has been initiated to review the existing security measures.

CoWIN portal is a repository of all data of all those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

