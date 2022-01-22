New Delhi: A new update on the CoWIN app will now allow six members to register themselves using the same mobile number. Earlier, only four people could register with the same number. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that it has brought various feature updates on its CoWIN application through which beneficiaries can revoke their current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

“The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries,” said the ministry.

In continuation of updates on various utility features of Co-WIN for the beneficiaries, the following features are added in the self-registration portal of CoWIN.

a) Registration on Co-WIN

Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN.

b) Revoke Vaccination Status

A new utility feature has been introduced under raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination Certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries. The Changes may take 3-7 days after submitting the online request through raise an issue utility.

Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at nearest vaccination center, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

Co-WIN ‘Raise an Issue’

The government had in June announced the feature of ‘Raise an Issue’ for users to be able to correct any errors in their certificate.

Users until now could log in to make corrections to their name, year of birth and gender on the Covid vaccination certificates, if there are inadvertent errors.

How to rectify errors?

Step 1. Go to www.cowin.gov.in

Step 2. Sign in by entering your 10-digit mobile number

Step 3. Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your phone

Step 4. Click on Verify & Proceed

Step 5. Go to Account Details

Step 6. If you are vaccinated, you will see a “Raise an Issue” button. Click on it

Step 7. The portal will ask you “What is the issue?” Under “Correction in certificate”, click on the error that you need to get corrected

After this, a user can update their information. They will be able to get an error-free certificate after verification of details.