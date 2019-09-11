New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s remark at a rally in Mathura in which he said that some people get a ‘shock’ when they hear words like ‘Om’ and ‘cow.’

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said, “Cow is a sacred animal for our Hindu brothers but in Constitution right to life and equality has been given to humans.”

Owaisi further said that he hopes that the Prime Minister will ‘keep this in his mind.’

Earlier today, addressing the rally in Mathura, PM Modi had taken a dig at his critics, saying, “Some people, if they hear words like gaay (cow) and Om, their hair stands on end. They feel that the country has gone back to the 16th century. Can one talk about the rural economy without animals?”

The Prime Minister was in the city to launch the National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP), under which, with 100% funding from the Centre till 2024, over 500 million animals including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs will be vaccinated against foot and mouth disease.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the BJP government at the Centre, on various issues. In recent times, he has spoken out against the government’s abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the amendment in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which an individual can now be designated as a ‘terrorist.’

The government, however, got both bills passed quite easily in the Parliament.