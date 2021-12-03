Pathanamthitta: A CPI(M) local secretary was stabbed to death in Thiruvalla on Thursday, reported news agencies quoting Kerala police. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 PM. The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a CPI(M) local secretary from Peringara village in Pathanamthitta district.Also Read - Mandatory RT-PCR Test, 14-Day Quarantine: How Airports Across Country Gearing up to Tackle Omicron Variant | Key Points

Police said there were 11 stab wounds on the body of the victim who died before reaching a hospital. After the victim tried to settle a dispute between the accused — who were allegedly drunk — and a shopowner, his bike was chased and he was stabbed multiple times, said the police. Also Read - Kerala Deploys Health Workers at 4 Airports Amid Omicron Scare, Mandates 14-Day Quarantine for Travellers from High-Risk Countries

Reacting to the incident, the CPI(M) State secretariat issued a statement blaming the RSS and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Also Read - Kerala Makes RT-PCR Test Must For Travellers From Omicron Affected Countries | Check Guidelines Here

(Based on agency inputs)