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CPM Winners List LIVE: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 counting begins for 293 seat, Complete list here

West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: The counting for the recently concluded two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will start from 8 a.m. on Monday in 77 counting centers throughout the state. Check CPM Winners List.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 8:11 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CPM Winners List LIVE: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 counting begins for 293 seat, Complete list here
West Bengal polls: Counting of votes to start at 77 centres from 8 am(Photo Credit: AI generated using Google Gemini)

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 CPM Winners List: The counting of votes for the 293 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM. As all parties anxiously await election results from across the country, voters, analysts, and political operatives will closely track the trends developing as the votes are counted. Major political players such as the BJP, TMC, Janata Unnayan Party, and CPI(M) are competing with one another for dominance in many important constituencies.

Once the first results have been released, everyone’s attention will turn to who will win by decisive margins and what the overall result of the elections will say about political sentiment and attitudes in the current period. The results will serve to define the future of governance and the relationships between political parties over the next several years.

The exercise will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

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Votes will be counted across 77 centres for 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, which has witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation.

The two-phase polls in the state ended on April 29, with its highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping to win its fourth consecutive term by overcoming a spirited challenge from the main opposition BJP, while the CPI(M) and the Congress are trying to reclaim a foothold following their wipeout in the 2021 polls. Smaller parties like Humayun Kabir’s AJUP and Asaduddin Owasi’s AIMIM are also trying their luck in some crucial pockets.

  1. Mekliganj
  2. Mathabhanga
  3. Cooch Behar Uttar
  4. Cooch Behar Dakshin
  5. Sitalkuchi
  6. Sitai
  7. Dinhata
  8. Natabari
  9. Tufanganj
  10. Kumargram
  11. Kalchini
  12. Alipurduars
  13. Falakata
  14. Madarihat
  15. Dhupguri
  16. Maynaguri
  17. Jalpaiguri
  18. Rajganj
  19. Dabgram-Phulbari
  20. Mal
  21. Nagrakata
  22. Kalimpong
  23. Darjeeling
  24. Kurseong
  25. Matigara-Naxalbari
  26. Siliguri
  27. Phansidewa
  28. Chopra
  29. Islampur
  30. Goalpokhar
  31. Chakulia
  32. Karandighi
  33. Hemtabad
  34. Kaliaganj
  35. Raiganj
  36. Itahar
  37. Kushmandi
  38. Kumarganj
  39. Balurghat
  40. Tapan
  41. Gangarampur
  42. Harirampur
  43. Habibpur
  44. Gazole
  45. Chanchal
  46. Harishchandrapur
  47. Malatipur
  48. Ratua
  49. Manikchak
  50. Maldaha
  51. English Bazar
  52. Mothabari
  53. Sujapur
  54. Baisnabnagar
  55. Farakka
  56. Samserganj
  57. Suti
  58. Jangipur
  59. Raghunathganj
  60. Sagardighi
  61. Lalgola
  62. Bhagabangola
  63. Raninagar
  64. Murshidabad
  65. Nabagram
  66. Khargram
  67. Burwan
  68. Kandi
  69. Bharatpur
  70. Rejinagar
  71. Beldanga
  72. Baharampur
  73. Hariharpara
  74. Naoda
  75. Domkal
  76. Jalangi
  77. Karimpur
  78. Tehatta
  79. Palashipara
  80. Kaliganj
  81. Nakashipara
  82. Chapra
  83. Krishnanagar Uttar
  84. Nabadwip
  85. Krishnanagar Dakshin
  86. Santipur
  87. Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
  88. Krishnaganj
  89. Ranaghat Uttar Purba
  90. Ranaghat Dakshin
  91. Chakdaha
  92. Kalyani
  93. Haringhata
  94. Bagda
  95. Bangaon Uttar
  96. Bangaon Dakshin
  97. Gaighata
  98. Swarupnagar
  99. Baduria
  100. Habra
  101. Ashoknagar
  102. Amdanga
  103. Bijpur
  104. Naihati
  105. Bhatpara
  106. Jagatdal
  107. Noapara
  108. Barrackpur
  109. Khardaha
  110. Dum Dum Uttar
  111. Panihati
  112. Kamarhati
  113. Baranagar
  114. Dum Dum
  115. Rajarhat New Town
  116. Bidhannagar
  117. Rajarhat Gopalpur
  118. Madhyamgram
  119. Barasat
  120. Deganga
  121. Haroa
  122. Minakhan
  123. Sandeshkhali
  124. Basirhat Dakshin
  125. Basirhat Uttar
  126. Hingalganj
  127. Gosaba
  128. Basanti
  129. Kultali
  130. Patharpratima
  131. Kakdwip
  132. Sagar
  133. Kulpi
  134. Raidighi
  135. Mandirbazar
  136. Jaynagar
  137. Baruipur Purba
  138. Canning Paschim
  139. Canning Purba
  140. Baruipur Paschim
  141. Magrahat Purba
  142. Magrahat Paschim
  143. Diamond Harbour
  144. Falta
  145. Satgachhia
  146. Bishnupur (South 24 Parganas)
  147. Sonarpur Dakshin
  148. Bhangar
  149. Kasba
  150. Jadavpur
  151. Sonarpur Uttar
  152. Tollyganj
  153. Behala Purba
  154. Behala Paschim
  155. Maheshtala
  156. Budge Budge
  157. Metiaburuz
  158. Kolkata Port
  159. Bhabanipur
  160. Rashbehari
  161. Ballygunge
  162. Chowranghee
  163. Entally
  164. Beleghata
  165. Jorasanko
  166. Shyampukur
  167. Maniktola
  168. Kashipur Belgachhia
  169. Bally
  170. Howrah Uttar
  171. Howrah Madhya
  172. Shibpur
  173. Howrah Dakshin
  174. Sankrail
  175. Panchla
  176. Uluberia Purba
  177. Uluberia Uttar
  178. Uluberia Dakshin
  179. Shyampur
  180. Bagnan
  181. Amta
  182. Udaynarayanpur
  183. Jagatballavpur
  184. Domjur
  185. Uttarpara
  186. Sreerampur
  187. Champdani
  188. Singur
  189. Chandannagar
  190. Chunchura
  191. Balagarh
  192. Pandua
  193. Saptagram
  194. Chanditala
  195. Jangipara
  196. Haripal
  197. Dhanekhali
  198. Tarakeswar
  199. Pursurah
  200. Arambag
  201. Goghat
  202. Khanakul
  203. Tamluk
  204. Panskura Purba
  205. Panskura Paschim
  206. Moyna
  207. Nandakumar
  208. Mahisadal
  209. Haldia
  210. Nandigram
  211. Chandipur
  212. Patashpur
  213. Kanthi Uttar
  214. Bhagabanpur
  215. Khejuri
  216. Kanthi Dakshin
  217. Ramnagar (Purba Medinipur)
  218. Egra
  219. Dantan
  220. Nayagram
  221. Gopiballavpur
  222. Jhargram
  223. Keshiary
  224. Kharagpur Sadar
  225. Narayangarh
  226. Sabang
  227. Pingla
  228. Kharagpur
  229. Debra
  230. Daspur
  231. Ghatal
  232. Chandrakona
  233. Garbeta
  234. Salboni
  235. Keshpur
  236. Medinipur
  237. Binpur
  238. Bandwan
  239. Balarampur (Purulia)
  240. Baghmundi
  241. Joypur (Purulia)
  242. Purulia
  243. Manbazar
  244. Kashipur
  245. Para
  246. Raghunathpur (Purulia)
  247. Saltora
  248. Chhatna
  249. Ranibandh
  250. Raipur (Bankura)
  251. Taldangra
  252. Bankura
  253. Barjora
  254. Onda
  255. Bishnupur (Bankura)
  256. Katulpur
  257. Indas
  258. Sonamukhi
  259. Khandaghosh
  260. Burdwan Dakshin
  261. Raina
  262. Jamalpur
  263. Manteswar
  264. Kalna
  265. Memari
  266. Burdwan Uttar
  267. Bhatar
  268. Purbasthali Dakshin
  269. Purbasthali Uttar
  270. Katwa
  271. Ketugram
  272. Mangalkot
  273. Ausgram
  274. Galsi
  275. Pandaveswar
  276. Durgapur Purba
  277. Durgapur Paschim
  278. Raniganj
  279. Jamuria
  280. Asansol Dakshin
  281. Asansol Uttar
  282. Kulti
  283. Barabani
  284. Dubrajpur
  285. Suri
  286. Bolpur
  287. Nanoor
  288. Labhpur
  289. Sainthia
  290. Mayureswar
  291. Rampurhat
  292. Hansan
  293. Nalhati
  294. Murarai

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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