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CPM Winners List LIVE: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 counting begins for 293 seat, Complete list here
West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: The counting for the recently concluded two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will start from 8 a.m. on Monday in 77 counting centers throughout the state. Check CPM Winners List.
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 CPM Winners List: The counting of votes for the 293 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM. As all parties anxiously await election results from across the country, voters, analysts, and political operatives will closely track the trends developing as the votes are counted. Major political players such as the BJP, TMC, Janata Unnayan Party, and CPI(M) are competing with one another for dominance in many important constituencies.
Once the first results have been released, everyone’s attention will turn to who will win by decisive margins and what the overall result of the elections will say about political sentiment and attitudes in the current period. The results will serve to define the future of governance and the relationships between political parties over the next several years.
The exercise will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.
Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam
Votes will be counted across 77 centres for 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, which has witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation.
The two-phase polls in the state ended on April 29, with its highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence.
Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping to win its fourth consecutive term by overcoming a spirited challenge from the main opposition BJP, while the CPI(M) and the Congress are trying to reclaim a foothold following their wipeout in the 2021 polls. Smaller parties like Humayun Kabir’s AJUP and Asaduddin Owasi’s AIMIM are also trying their luck in some crucial pockets.
- Mekliganj
- Mathabhanga
- Cooch Behar Uttar
- Cooch Behar Dakshin
- Sitalkuchi
- Sitai
- Dinhata
- Natabari
- Tufanganj
- Kumargram
- Kalchini
- Alipurduars
- Falakata
- Madarihat
- Dhupguri
- Maynaguri
- Jalpaiguri
- Rajganj
- Dabgram-Phulbari
- Mal
- Nagrakata
- Kalimpong
- Darjeeling
- Kurseong
- Matigara-Naxalbari
- Siliguri
- Phansidewa
- Chopra
- Islampur
- Goalpokhar
- Chakulia
- Karandighi
- Hemtabad
- Kaliaganj
- Raiganj
- Itahar
- Kushmandi
- Kumarganj
- Balurghat
- Tapan
- Gangarampur
- Harirampur
- Habibpur
- Gazole
- Chanchal
- Harishchandrapur
- Malatipur
- Ratua
- Manikchak
- Maldaha
- English Bazar
- Mothabari
- Sujapur
- Baisnabnagar
- Farakka
- Samserganj
- Suti
- Jangipur
- Raghunathganj
- Sagardighi
- Lalgola
- Bhagabangola
- Raninagar
- Murshidabad
- Nabagram
- Khargram
- Burwan
- Kandi
- Bharatpur
- Rejinagar
- Beldanga
- Baharampur
- Hariharpara
- Naoda
- Domkal
- Jalangi
- Karimpur
- Tehatta
- Palashipara
- Kaliganj
- Nakashipara
- Chapra
- Krishnanagar Uttar
- Nabadwip
- Krishnanagar Dakshin
- Santipur
- Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
- Krishnaganj
- Ranaghat Uttar Purba
- Ranaghat Dakshin
- Chakdaha
- Kalyani
- Haringhata
- Bagda
- Bangaon Uttar
- Bangaon Dakshin
- Gaighata
- Swarupnagar
- Baduria
- Habra
- Ashoknagar
- Amdanga
- Bijpur
- Naihati
- Bhatpara
- Jagatdal
- Noapara
- Barrackpur
- Khardaha
- Dum Dum Uttar
- Panihati
- Kamarhati
- Baranagar
- Dum Dum
- Rajarhat New Town
- Bidhannagar
- Rajarhat Gopalpur
- Madhyamgram
- Barasat
- Deganga
- Haroa
- Minakhan
- Sandeshkhali
- Basirhat Dakshin
- Basirhat Uttar
- Hingalganj
- Gosaba
- Basanti
- Kultali
- Patharpratima
- Kakdwip
- Sagar
- Kulpi
- Raidighi
- Mandirbazar
- Jaynagar
- Baruipur Purba
- Canning Paschim
- Canning Purba
- Baruipur Paschim
- Magrahat Purba
- Magrahat Paschim
- Diamond Harbour
- Falta
- Satgachhia
- Bishnupur (South 24 Parganas)
- Sonarpur Dakshin
- Bhangar
- Kasba
- Jadavpur
- Sonarpur Uttar
- Tollyganj
- Behala Purba
- Behala Paschim
- Maheshtala
- Budge Budge
- Metiaburuz
- Kolkata Port
- Bhabanipur
- Rashbehari
- Ballygunge
- Chowranghee
- Entally
- Beleghata
- Jorasanko
- Shyampukur
- Maniktola
- Kashipur Belgachhia
- Bally
- Howrah Uttar
- Howrah Madhya
- Shibpur
- Howrah Dakshin
- Sankrail
- Panchla
- Uluberia Purba
- Uluberia Uttar
- Uluberia Dakshin
- Shyampur
- Bagnan
- Amta
- Udaynarayanpur
- Jagatballavpur
- Domjur
- Uttarpara
- Sreerampur
- Champdani
- Singur
- Chandannagar
- Chunchura
- Balagarh
- Pandua
- Saptagram
- Chanditala
- Jangipara
- Haripal
- Dhanekhali
- Tarakeswar
- Pursurah
- Arambag
- Goghat
- Khanakul
- Tamluk
- Panskura Purba
- Panskura Paschim
- Moyna
- Nandakumar
- Mahisadal
- Haldia
- Nandigram
- Chandipur
- Patashpur
- Kanthi Uttar
- Bhagabanpur
- Khejuri
- Kanthi Dakshin
- Ramnagar (Purba Medinipur)
- Egra
- Dantan
- Nayagram
- Gopiballavpur
- Jhargram
- Keshiary
- Kharagpur Sadar
- Narayangarh
- Sabang
- Pingla
- Kharagpur
- Debra
- Daspur
- Ghatal
- Chandrakona
- Garbeta
- Salboni
- Keshpur
- Medinipur
- Binpur
- Bandwan
- Balarampur (Purulia)
- Baghmundi
- Joypur (Purulia)
- Purulia
- Manbazar
- Kashipur
- Para
- Raghunathpur (Purulia)
- Saltora
- Chhatna
- Ranibandh
- Raipur (Bankura)
- Taldangra
- Bankura
- Barjora
- Onda
- Bishnupur (Bankura)
- Katulpur
- Indas
- Sonamukhi
- Khandaghosh
- Burdwan Dakshin
- Raina
- Jamalpur
- Manteswar
- Kalna
- Memari
- Burdwan Uttar
- Bhatar
- Purbasthali Dakshin
- Purbasthali Uttar
- Katwa
- Ketugram
- Mangalkot
- Ausgram
- Galsi
- Pandaveswar
- Durgapur Purba
- Durgapur Paschim
- Raniganj
- Jamuria
- Asansol Dakshin
- Asansol Uttar
- Kulti
- Barabani
- Dubrajpur
- Suri
- Bolpur
- Nanoor
- Labhpur
- Sainthia
- Mayureswar
- Rampurhat
- Hansan
- Nalhati
- Murarai
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