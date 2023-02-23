Home

CR Kesavan, Grandson Rajagopalachari, Resigns From Congress; Says ‘Concur With What Party Symbolises’

New Delhi: Congress leader CR Kesavan, great grandson of India's first Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday. In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallik

CR Kesavan, Grandson of India's First Governor-General, Resigns From Congress; Says 'Concur With What Party Symbolises'

New Delhi: Congress leader CR Kesavan, great grandson of India’s first Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday. In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Kesavan stated that he hasn’t “seen any vestiges of the values” that made him join the party and work for two decades.

“I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolises, stands for… This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

He added, “It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. There will be speculation of me going to another party but to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next.

Full Resignation Letter of CR Kesavan

Leaving behind a successful career abroad, I returned to India to serve our nation. Driven by an ideology that was all inclusive and committed to the goal of incremental national transformation, I joined the Congress Party in 2001.

The journey thereafter was challenging and engaging. I got an opportunity to serve as Vice President [in the Rank of a State Minister] of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur, Member of the Prasar Bharati Board, National Council Member of the Indian Youth Congress and as a National Media Panelist, among others.

I earnestly thank the Party & Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for all the responsibilities entrusted to me over the years in Government and the organization. I have forged cherished friendships here that will remain.

But I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the Party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolizes, stands for nor seeks to propagate. This is why i had recently declined an organizational responsibility at the National Level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the Primary Membership of the Congress Party with immediate effect. I have also submitted to the appropriate authority my resignation as a Trustee of the Tamilnadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.

There will be speculation of me going to another Party but to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next.

I will endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform, it will be one where I can continue to steadfastly uphold the integrity & mideals of public life, instilled and defended by the founding fathers & mothers of i our great nation and my great-grandfather C. Rajagopalachari. Jai Hind!

