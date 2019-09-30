New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had notified the Indian operators of Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) planes to check the all the planes that have completed over 26,000 flight cycles for any defect, stated news agency ANI. This step was taken after the US plane-maker Boeing has allegedly found structural cracks between the wing and the body fitting area in some of the planes.

The DGCA’s American counterpart Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on September 27 asked the operators of some Boeing 737 NG jetliners to inspect and make the necessary repairs.

Boeing had discovered the cracks while repairing a heavily used aircraft. Later on, the US plane-maker also uncovered similar cracks in a few more planes, reported news agency Reuters. Thereafter, Boeing reported the issue to FAA.