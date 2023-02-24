Home

Cracks In Joshimath Buildings: Uttarakhand Govt Sets Compensation For Damaged Structures

The rates were announced in the government order issued by Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha after Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh's consent.

While the cabinet has approved compensation for houses and buildings, it is still waiting for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report to take a call on land compensation.

Joshimath: The Uttarakhand government on Friday announced the rate of compensation to be given to owners of damaged buildings in land subsidence-hit Joshimath. While the compensation rate for damaged residential buildings has been set between ₹31,201 and ₹36,527 per square metre, the rate for damaged commercial buildings is between ₹39,182 and ₹46,099 per square metre, according to an official order.

For commercial structures, the compensation has been divided into five slabs, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and above.

While the cabinet has approved compensation for houses and buildings, it is still waiting for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report to take a call on land compensation.

