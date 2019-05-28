New Delhi: A day after reports emerged that suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu, son of Mukul Roy, may join hands with the BJP along with two other TMC lawmakers Shilbhadra Dutta and Sunil Singh, TMC councillor Ruby Chatterjee today claimed that as many as 20 party councillors are in Delhi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chatterjee said, “20 councillors are here in Delhi. We are not upset with Mamata ji but the recent victory of BJP in Bengal has influenced us to join the party. People are liking BJP as they are working for them.”

Ruby’s comments come in tow of reports claiming that Mukul Roy has left for the national capital with his son and some TMC MLAs. The three TMC legislators are expected to join the ruling BJP soon, a report published in a leading portal claimed.

Earlier on Saturday, the TMC has suspended Subhrangshu Roy, two-time MLA from Bijpur assembly constituency for six years over anti-party comments. “Now, I will breathe freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated,” he had said, claiming that several others from the party will “follow his footsteps”.

Roy’s suspension came days after the results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 were announced. In West Bengal, where 42 Lok Sabha seats were at stake, there was a neck-and-neck race, with the BJP emerging victorious in 18 constituencies and Trinamool Congress (TMC) winning 22.

The BJP had won just two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, while the Trinamool had bagged 34.

With inputs from agencies