Slab collapses at construction site in Gandhinagar, several feared trapped

Crane collapses at construction site in Gandhinagar, several feared trapped

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Gandhinagar: A portion of an under-construction commercial building collapsed around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Kudasan, Gandhinagar. The accident occurred at the ‘Bosky The Empire’ site while workers were erecting an iron slab between two units. The sudden structural failure triggered a loud crash, prompting nearby residents to alert authorities. With an estimated 10 to 15 construction workers feared trapped under the debris, emergency teams swiftly launched a large-scale night-time rescue operation to clear rubble and save lives.

10 to 15 workers feared trapped

Officials said around 10 to 15 workers were believed to have been at the site when the structure collapsed. Four workers were initially rescued, while further efforts were underway to locate and rescue those who may still be trapped.

The injured workers were shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for treatment, with one patient reported to be in critical condition. A local police team and more than four fire brigade vehicles were sent to the site soon after the incident was reported. Fire and rescue personnel began clearing the heavy iron structure and concrete debris to reach the workers believed to be trapped underneath.

“10 to 15 workers were trapped after the massive crane came crashing down at the site. Four have been rescued. As soon as the information was received, a local police team and four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. A rescue operation is being carried out on a war footing,” officials said.

Multiple 108 emergency ambulances deployed

Multiple 108 emergency ambulances were also deployed at the site to provide immediate medical assistance and transport rescued workers to hospital. The collapse occurred at the construction site of the commercial project in Kudasan, a busy area near Gandhinagar.

According to people at the spot, the sound of the structure collapsing drew a large crowd of local residents, while police and emergency personnel moved in to secure the area and assist with the rescue operation. Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached the site and took stock of the rescue efforts.

Fire brigade and police teams are continuing the operation as authorities are working to ascertain the exact number of people who were present at the construction site. Initial reports variously described the incident as involving a crane and an iron slab, while authorities continued their rescue operation to establish the circumstances of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies)