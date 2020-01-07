New Delhi: Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed last week in a US drone strike approved by President Donald Trump, spoke on Monday at her father’s televised state funeral, saying that his killing would bring a ‘dark day’ for the US.

Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was among eight killed in the strike at Iraq’s Baghdad Airport on Friday. He was the de facto second-most powerful person in his country after Ayatollah Khamenei.

Speaking at his funeral, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of mourners, his daughter called President Trump ‘crazy.’ “Don’t think everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,’ she added.

Mourners at the funeral are reported to have chanted, “Death to America.”

The killing of Soleimani, which Trump has justified, saying that he had killed and badly wounded several Americans and was now planning to kill many more, has sparked all-time high tensions between Washington and Tehran, triggering fears of a military conflict between the two sides. Iran has vowed revenge and already, there have been rocket attacks on the US Embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad, and the nearby Al-Badad airbase, allegedly on the orders of Tehran.

In response to this, Trump, who has head Iran put an $80 million bounty to his head, has threatened Tehran of striking 52 Iranian assets if Americans are targeted again.