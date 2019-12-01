New Delhi: Days after taking oath as chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday met NCP leader Supriya Sule. During the meeting, Sule pressed forward two of her demands to the CM. One request was to create a separate ministry for the specially-abled and the other demand was to abolish ‘Maha Portal’ that provides employment opportunities.

“I had come to meet CM with two requests. I have suggested and requested the CM for a separate ministry for specially-abled in Maharashtra,” NCP leader Supriya Sule said after meeting CM Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra Assembly.

Saying that there are a number of complaints of improper functioning of the portal, she said she has requested the CM to start a better portal to serve the youth of the state.

“Aditya Thackeray and I’ve requested the CM to abolish ‘Maha Portal’ that provides employment opportunities. We’ve suggested so as there have been many complaints of improper functioning of the portal. We’ve requested the CM to start a better portal to serve the youth,” she added.

A day after winning the trust vote, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government led by Uddhav Thackeray elected the speaker of the House unopposed. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis was also elected leader of opposition in the House.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister called Fadnavis a ‘responsible leader’ and said he would never leave the ideology of ‘Hindutva‘.

“I am still with the ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and won’t ever leave it. In the past 5 years, I have never betrayed the government”, the CM said.