New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his ‘failed attempt’ to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Addressing an event in Mumbai, on the occasion of the commissioning of India’s second Scorpene-class attack submarine at the Mazgaon Docks, the Defence Minister said,”The progressive steps taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving global support Pakistani Prime Minister has been running around door-to-door and creating content for cartoonists.”

Earlier on Friday, Imran Khan had admitted that Pakistan has failed in its attempts to globalise the Kashmir issue and said that he is “disappointed with the international community”. Notably, Islamabad has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh claimed that there are some powers, hatching conspiracy for Mumbai-like attack on Indian coastal regions, but ‘their wishes will not be allowed to be fulfilled’. (Kuch aisi taqatein hain jinki hasraten napak hain. Ve sazish rach rahe hain ki samandar ke raste Mumbai ke 26/11 jaisa ek aur speculated attack Bharat ke is coastal area mein kar saken. Lekin unke irade kisi bhi surat mein kamyab nahi honge).

He showered praise on the Indian Navy for its exceptional role played in the 1971 war when Operation Trident and Operation Python broke the backbone of Pakistan Navy. “Pakistan should understand that today with strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, we are capable of giving much bigger blow to it,” the BJP leader said.

The Defence Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his US trip. “Recent US visit of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji showcased India’s emergence as a superpower. We witnessed how Modi Ji was welcomed by top leaders of the US at jam-packed Stadium,” said the Union Minister.