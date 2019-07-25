New Delhi: Plagued by debts, a man died after jumping off the terrace of his four-storeyed building in east Delhi’s Jagatputi, said police.

The 34-year-old man died on the spot after the jump while his daughter’s fall was cushioned by a scooter parked outside in the Monday incident. The girl and her 31-year-old mother are at GTB Hospital.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said since the man had jumped with his daughter in his arms, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against him. The family lived on the ground floor of the four-storey building. He worked for a private firm in Gurgaon while his wife was a homemaker.

The woman, who regained consciousness only on Wednesday, confessed to police that her husband had taken credit cards from many banks and accumulated a debt of Rs 8 lakh. “The bank officials had been calling and messaging him to return the money,” she said in her statement.

That’s then they decided to attempt suicide after none in the family or friends could help them out of their financial difficulty. “My husband had been telling me we would be better dead than the daily tension about the debts,” she told a leading daily.

The suicide attempt was made early on Monday morning, around 3.30 AM. “He picked up our daughter and went to the terrace. I followed him. He jumped down with our daughter in his arms. I jumped immediately after,” she said.

While there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, the sound of their fall awoke their neighbours who alerted the police and the three were rushed to the hospital.

An investigator told the daily that the woman received serious head injuries but would survive but the man was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The woman also told the police that the couple was so disheartened that they saw this as their only way out.