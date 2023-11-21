Home

23-Year-Old Cricket Fan Could Not Bear India’s World Cup Loss, Dies By Suicide

India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 to Australia and this has been heartbreaking for all Indians. A 23-year-old cricket fan could not bear this loss and died by suicide, as claimed by his family.

New Delhi: The ICC World Cup 2023 is one of the biggest sports events in the world and this time, it was hosted by India. The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma played outstandingly well throughout the tournament and remained unbeatable up until the ICC World Cup 2023 Finals where it played Australia and lost the trophy to them. India’s loss to Australia has been heartbreaking and people across the country have been upset about the unexpected loss. Amid the glum atmosphere because of India not winning the World Cup, a 23-year-old cricket fan in Bengal has died by suicide and according to his family, the reason for his death is India’s World Cup heartbreak. Police has been investigating the case; read more for the latest update on it..

23-Year-Old Cricket Fan Dies By Suicide

As mentioned earlier, a 23-year-old cricket fan died by suicide after India lost the World Cup to Australia on November 19, 2023. A resident of Bankura district of West Bengal, Rahul Lohar worked at a saree shop and as a caterer who died after India broke its winning streak in the final match of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Family Claims World Cup Loss To Be Cause Of Death

According to Uttam Sur, brother-in-law of the deceased, “He was an ardent supporter and loved the team more than himself. After India lost to Australia, he could not bear the loss and died by suicide at around 11 last night.” He also added that they had skipped work to watch the match on a projector and when the incident took place, there was no one in the house.

He further added, “I was informed last night and rushed to his home to find he had been taken to the primary health centre in Beliator. There he was declared dead. His younger brother, who used to stay with him, found him hanging when he reached home. His mother stays in another house.”

Police Registers Case Of Unnatural Death

The police have not yet commented on the case but a case of unnatural death has been registered today. According to police sources, no criminal angle is suspected but investigation is going on to check if the main cause of the suicide was the World Cup defeat or there were other mental health issues that led him to take such an extreme step.

ICC World Cup 2023 India Vs Australia

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win but it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240 and Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided Australia to a six-wicket win.Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

(Inputs from ANI)

