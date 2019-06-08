New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a local cricketer was stabbed to death by three unknown assailants at a petrol pumb in Mumbai’s Bhandup area on Thursday night. The cricketer was identified as Rakesh Panwar.

Police, while talking to a leading portal said that they have prima facie identified the culprits. “The prime accused, a father-son duo Sohail Khan (18), Asif Khan (48), allegedly held a grudge against Panwar’s family,” an official told Times of India.

“Asif Khan has been picked up from Mumbra while his son Sohail is at large, ” said Akhilesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone VII. Govind Rathore, who claims to be the childhood friend of the deceased said he was accompanied by his girlfriend when the assailants attacked him.

“I was not with him. He had an old enmity with Khan family. He was accompanied by his girlfriend when the incident took place,” said Govind.

He said that the deceased also worked as a cricket coach and provided training to the young cricketers.