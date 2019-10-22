New Delhi: Over 3.5 lakh cases of criminal cases against women were registered across the country in 2017, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Monday revealed. This is the third consecutive year that such crimes are seeing an uptick trend. Maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011).

In 2015, over 3.2 lakh cases of crimes against women were registered and 3,38,954 cases were registered in 2016.

The cases categorised as crimes against women include murder, rape, dowry death, suicide abetment, acid attack, cruelty against women and kidnapping, etc.

After UP, Maharashtra recorded the second-highest number of crimes against women with 31,979 cases, followed by 30,992 in West Bengal, 29,778 in Madhya Pradesh, 25,993 in Rajasthan and 23,082 in Assam, the data said. Delhi, however, saw a decline in crimes against women for the third straight year. As many as 13,076 FIRs were registered in 2017, down from 15,310 in 2016 and 17,222 in 2015, the NCRB report said.

Highest crime rate

Assam recorded the highest crime rate (number of cases registered per one lakh people) of 143 in the country in 2017. In 2016, Delhi recorded the highest crime rate of 974.9. Odisha and Telangana recorded the second-highest crime rate of 94 each, followed by Haryana (88) and Rajasthan (73).

Safe For Women

Eight states — Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura— registered crimes against women only in three digits, with not even one per cent contribution to the all-India figures, according to the NCRB data.

The NCRB data for 2017 was released after a delay of more than a year.

Overall Figures

A total of 50,07,044 cognizable crimes comprising 30,62,579 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,44,465 Special & Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2017, showing an increase of 3.6% in the registration of cases over 2016 (48,31,515 cases).

A total of 28,653 cases of murder were registered, showing a decline of 5.9% over 2016 (30,450 cases). ‘Disputes’ (7,898 cases) was the motive in the highest number of murder cases during 2017. But cases of kidnapping & abduction were increased in the year 2017.

(With Agency Inputs)