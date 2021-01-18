New Delhi: In an extremely horrifying incident, a woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district axed her eight-month-old son to death, claiming that the child was a goat and she has sent him where he belongs. The woman, who is said to be mentally unstable was later taken into custody after her father informed police about the incident, said a report. Also Read - Throat Slit, Body of 16-year-old Girl Found in Rajasthan's Barmer; Police Suspect Rape

The woman, identified as Rashmi Lodhi, reportedly left home with the infant on Saturday afternoon and returned hours later with her profusely bleeding baby saying, "he was a goat and I have sent him where he belongs".

Shocked with the woman's action, her family members panicked and initially wanted to cover up the matter, said police. To avoid any action against the woman, Rashmi's mother wrapped the baby's body in a cloth and took it to a hospital claiming that he fell down the stairs, but, the baby was declared dead by the doctors as they handed over the body to the family.

However, the next morning, Rashmi’s father, Jankiprasad, went to the police station and informed police about the incident, following which the infant’s body was sent for autopsy and the axe was also seized.

Initial investigations revealed that Rashmi had placed the baby on a highway road and axed him to death inflicting multiple injuries on his neck, said police.

The woman was married to a man named Laxman Lodhi two years ago and they were living in Indore, however for the past two months Rashmi had been living at her parental home in Churari village.