New Delhi: A 23-year-old man who was absconding from police and had a reward of Rs.25,000 on him has been arrested by police from Gurugram's Badshahpur area on Sunday. The man was wanted in 24 criminal cases, including robbery, murder, attempt to murder and loot.

The suspect, identified as Karamjeet alias Keddy of Jhajjar was arrested after he was spotted at Fazilpur Dhani Road where he came to meet his friends. The police said that the patrolling team and the crime investigation agency of Palam Vihar received a tip-off that the suspect was in the area and launched a search to nab him.

On finding him, the police team soon held him and recovered one countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that on seeing the police presence in the area, local people started gathering at the spot. “When the team asked Keddy to surrender, he pulled out a pistol and tried to shoot but was caught. An exchange of firing took place and one of the policemen escaped narrowly,” he said.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, during investigation, it was also found revealed that the suspect had allegedly shot dead a man in Badshahpur in February 2018 and, in March the same year, he shot dead a priest and his wife in same area. He was also involved in looting Rs. 22 lakh Pataudi in May 2018 and had shot dead a woman in Palwal, said the police.