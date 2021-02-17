New Delhi: A grocery shop owner was shot dead in Supaul district of Bihar on Monday following a quarrel for refusing to give paan masala worth Rs 20 on credit. The accused, identified as Ajit Kumar, got angry and picked up a fight with Mithilesh Kumar, the shopkeeper, just like he did the previous day with the deceased’s father and owner of the shop. When Mithilesh refused to give paan masala on credit again, the accused took out his pistol and shot him. Also Read - Husband Takes Romantic Selfie With Pregnant Wife, Then Pushes Her Off 1000-Ft Cliff to Her Death

The incident took place in Triveniganj on Monday morning. Narrating the ordeal, Mithilesh's elder brother said, "My younger brother was shot dead. I was also nearby and by the time I reached the shop, the assailants had escaped."

The accused is still on the run. However, the police have identified the culprits and launched a massive manhunt to nab him.