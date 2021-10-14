New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested four persons accused of cheating people on the pretext of providing them a job in the Indian Railways, reported news agency IANS quoting an official on Thursday. According to the police, a case was registered at Parliament Street police station in July this year on the complaint of an Ola driver, who alleged that he was cheated by some people who promised to get him the job of ticket checker in the Indian Railways. He said that he was provided some forged documents such as attestation form, medical certificate and ID card of a TC.Also Read - RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 RELEASED at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Find Direct Link, How to Download Here

Interestingly, the complainant was also given training for almost two months at Rajendar Nagar Railway Station here. "As it was a challenging task to nab the culprits, we constituted a special team of policemen," Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said. On October 5, the police team arrested one accused identified as Sukhraj Singh who was then sent to police remand by a local court. During interrogation, he disclosed that his job was to search for clients and he used to forward the names of such people to the second accused named Amit in Bihar.

Subsequently, a police team conducted a raid in Patna, Bihar from where three persons including the kingpin identified as Dayanand Saraswati and Sunil Kumar and their associate Amar Kumar were arrested. Further investigation revealed that they used to prepare the forged documents of Indian Railways and also conduct a false medical examination with the help of Amar Kumar. The accused accepted that they used to give fake training at the Railway stations in Bihar.

“From the possession of the accused persons, one laptop (used for preparing the forged documents), some forged documents and some rubber stamps of the Indian Railways were recovered,” the police added.

(Based on IANS inputs)