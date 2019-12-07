New Delhi: Goa minister Michael Lobo on Saturday joined the chorus of voices asking for ‘tough punishment’ for those committing crimes like rape and murder, saying that culprits in such cases should be given capital punishment by ‘hanging them in public.’

Speaking to news agency ANI, amid a nationwide outrage over the Hyderabad gang-rape case, as well as the Unnao case, Lobo said, “Raping a woman on knifepoint or gunpoint and then burning her alive is something which one cannot even imagine. It should not go unpunished by the law, capital punishment by hanging the culprits in public should start.”

Goa Minister Michael Lobo: Raping a woman on knife point or gun point & then burning her alive is something which one cannot even imagine. It should not go unpunished by the law, capital punishment by hanging the culprits in public should start. pic.twitter.com/4aoS6UjjWy — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

On Monday, speaking in Rajya Sabha on rising incidents of crime against women, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had said that ‘rapists should be lynched in public.‘ Later in the day, backing her, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty, too, remarked that there was no need to take rapists to court and that immediate punishment was the need of the hour.

A spate of rapes that have taken place in recent days have triggered massive outrage in the country. On November 26, a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian was sexually assaulted and murdered by four men, who, on Friday, were shot dead by the police under controversial circumstances.

On December 5, in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, a woman, who was gang-raped by two youths in December 2018, was set on fire by the two accused and three other men. She succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital last night.