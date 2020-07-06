New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal alleging criminalisation of politics and corruption over the coronavirus cases in the state. Also Read - Bangladeshi Smugglers Attack BSF Troops, Three Personnel Injured

Speaking at a virtual rally on the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who opposed the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it's an honour to celebrate the day at a time when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government has removed Article 370 that bestowed on Kashmir a special status.

"Syama Prasad ji ne spasht shabdo mein kaha tha ki Article 370 ke madhyam se J&K ko vishesh adhikar kyu diya ja raha hai? Lekin Nehru ji aur Sheikh Abdullah ke mann mein bani hui chaal ko anjaam dene ka kaam Nehru ji kar rahe the (Syama Prasad Ji had asked point-blank why Jammu and Kashmir was being given a special status under Article 370. But Nehru Ji and Sheikh Abdullah were playing mind politics that Nehru Ji acted upon)," the BJP president said.

“On one hand we have Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who fought for a united India and always kept his ideals and principles above anything, and on the other, we have the present TMC government in Bengal for which clinging to power by any means is everything.

“Criminalisation of politics has scaled new heights, now we all hear about cut money in Bengal. We need to cut to size these leaders who demand cut money. We need to restore Bengal’s glory and remove this government lock, stock and barrel,” Nadda asserted.

“The West Bengal chief minister doesn’t believe in cooperative federalism. She is not keen on sharing COVID data with the Centre,” JP Nadda alleged.

Highlighting Mookerjee’s contributions to the nation, Nadda asserted it was because of the efforts of the Jana Sangh founder that West Bengal and large parts of Punjab are with India.

With PTI inputs