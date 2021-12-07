It has been three days since fifteen lives were lost in Oting area of Mon district in Nagaland on the unfortunate evening of 4 December 2021. The government immediately sprang into action with a high level of Special Investigation Team (SIT) and set up a team led by a senior Inspector General of Police Limasunep Jamir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement in the Parliament and Indian Army has also appointed a high-level court of inquiry led by a Senior Major General to ascertain the events leading to the unfortunate incident.Also Read - Explained: Why Nagaland Civilian Killings Have Sparked Fresh Debate on AFSPA

While we have no option but to wait for the outcome of these inquiries, a widespread agitation has engulfed entire Nagaland where mob has started attacking the posts of Assam Rifles, a force which was not at all involved in the incident and has been working in Northeast India for over hundred years. Hidden in the agitation is the demand of repulsion of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by various stakeholders of the society and government. Also Read - Nagaland Civilian Killings: Tribal Body Imposes Day-Long Bandh In Mon District, Announces 7-Day Mourning

There are serious questions on the entire sequence of events. Firstly, are specialised operatives of Special Forces supposed to establish piquet’s and carry out routine checking in a disturbed area? Secondly, what was the intelligence and how was it corroborated? Thirdly, how the entire operation was carried out? Fourthly, why local police did not reach at the spot even after 3-4 hours of incident? Also Read - Nagaland Violence: Govt Regrets 14 Civilian Deaths in Botched Army Operation, Amit Shah Tells Lok Sabha. Full Statement Here

While the SIT has been given a deadline to submit its report within a month, Army Court of Inquiries are generally fast, and it is assumed that they will also complete their investigation within this time frame only and it is unjust on the part of everyone to react lawlessly till the facts are revealed. In the pursuit to explain the sequence of events, everyone is coming out with a different theory, but no one is ready to explain why so many insurgent groups have been allowed to operate in the state? Why government has been lingering for the so-called peace talks for over 25 years and why all politicians irrespective of their party, line up in the support of unlawful elements so helplessly.

Nagaland has been a hotbed of insurgency ever since India got independence in 1947. Various groups have been thriving in the state making it a hotbed of Insurgency for over three decades till government of India signed Suspension of Operations with one of the leading groups in 1997. Since it was not possible for the insurgents or undergrounds (as they are told in the local language) to carry out armed actions, they have changed their way of operation, and are mainly resorting to extortion, robberies, kidnappings, drug business, influencing political affairs, and keeping the government involved in so called peace talks. Everything moves around the huge flow of money.

The groups are also facilitating and helping other insurgent groups of Northeast India and Naxalites of Central India with training, selling weapons and other type of logistics to get more money. The entire system is rolling over the amount of money made by the leaders of these so-called groups. There is so much money involved that severe infighting started among the group members in last two decades and while there used to be one main insurgent organisation in Nagaland till 1988, there are more than a dozen now. Each one of them claiming to have their own Government ruling over Nagaland, own so called Naga Army and a structure of government officials and ministers. Imagine a state having so many governments issuing letters, orders, and instructions to the people. Anyone not falling in line is punished severely so public has no option. That is why It is said about Nagaland that the local people are suffering because of the “Perils of recognising too many governments”.

The entire fiasco of Mon-Nagaland was not only unfortunate but has opened another plethora of demands. While we must wait for the inquiries to get over to know the truth and justice to the departed souls, political echelons in Nagaland are speaking of the demand of repulsion of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) with even Chief Minister himself advocating it now. This is the most important aspect of the entire event. Imagine a state where more than a dozen insurgent groups are operating freely, and the politicians are demanding repulsion of AFSPA every now and then. We must understand the reason behind it and that who will be the ultimate beneficiary if the AFSPA is removed from the state? Here are my five points.

Dirty coalition of Insurgents and Politicians- In Nagaland, insurgents and politicians have a kind of symbiotic agreement between them. All this revolves around money and power. While politicians ensure flow of money to insurgents, the unlawful ensure that the politicians come to power by rigging elections, bogus voting, and all possible means. Currently Armed Forces have powers to search, and, in every election, they recover huge stashes of money from various political parties. In case AFSPA is repulsed, this coalition will have a free hand not only in Nagaland but also in neighbouring states.

Unlawful activities of insurgents- Today almost every insurgent organisation runs parallel business of extortion, kidnapping, drugs and robberies. Each of the organisation is connected to international drug peddlers in some or the other way. Presently there is some check because security forces are on a vigil and keep carrying out routine checks. They have been recovering goods too. In case of repulsion of AFSPA, there will be no one to stop them and there will be a serious law and order situation in the state.

Human right groups in Nagaland- Prior to the suspension of Operations, the prime excuse behind the demand of repulsion of AFSPA was human rights abuse during search operations of the security forces. This is not the case now. There is hardly any case of Human Rights abuse reported from the state now a days. The Mon incident has once again activated these groups who claim it as a human right issue to demand the repulsion of AFSPA. Most of these so-called Human Rights groups are connected to some or another insurgent organisation and have been acting as their shield in the past.

Impact on terrorism in neighbouring states- Although there is a relative peace in Nagaland, but terrorism is witnessing its worst form in some of the neighbouring states especially Manipur. In 2015, Indian Army’s convoy was ambushed near Pallel, Manipur where involvement of a Nagaland based group was proved beyond doubt. Similarly, in a recent event where the Commanding officer of an Assam Rifles Unit was killed along with his wife, innocent kid and other soldiers, indirect involvement of some of the Nagaland based groups was suspected. In case AFSPA is repelled from Nagaland, it will become a safe heaven for not only insurgents of Manipur but terrorists and criminals from other state will also use it as a safe heaven.

Nagaland Connection of Naxalites- It has been established well in the past that some of the Naga insurgent groups have been supporting Naxalites with weapons, training, and other kind of Logistics support. Here there is a direct link to repulsion of AFSPA. If Armed forces lose their powers in the state, it may become not only a haven for Naxal cadres but can also become a training hub of these anti-national elements. Somehow government has been able to contain Naxalite movement to some extent, but this will open new frontiers and challenges for the union government.

In addition to these points, there are other beneficiaries too who are directly or indirectly linked to various insurgent groups of Nagaland. It is said that “In Nagaland- everything revolves around the Money”. While it is the duty of state and central government to maintain law and order in the state, they must also ensure that the justice is delivered and true colours of people demanding repulsion of AFSPA be uncovered. At the same time, a final resolution of Naga Problem, unarming of the insurgent groups and bringing peace to the state should be of utmost importance to the government.

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)