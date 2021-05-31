New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed coercive action against two Telugu channels – TV5 news and ABN Andhra Jyoti- in the FIRs registered by Andhra Pradesh police alleging sedition against them. The top court observed that it was time to define sedition in terms of freedom of the press. The channels have filed writ petitions seeking the quashing of FIRs and also contempt petitions contending that the Andhra Police action violated the April 30 order of the Supreme Court which restrained arrest and prosecution against citizens for ventilating grievances with respect to COVID issues. Also Read - CoWIN Creating Digital Divide: Supreme Court Pulls up Centre on Registration For 18+ Vaccination

“It’s high time we define what sedition is. Criticising the government can’t be termed sedition,” the apex court said. The Andhra Police had registered an FIR under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises sedition, against TV 5 and ABN Andhrajyoti for airing “offending speeches” made by YSR Congress lawmaker, Kanumuri Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. Also Read - Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Will Take Final Decision Within 2 Days, Govt Tells SC; Next Hearing on June 3

According to the reports, Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the news channels, argued that the FIR was an attempt to ‘muzzle electronic media’ and ‘violate freedom of the press’. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Good News For Students Ahead of Crucial Supreme Court Hearing

The Supreme Court said that Section 124A requires detailed interpretation with respect to its application to media and freedom of the press.

“We are of the view that provisions of 124A and 153 of IPC require interpretation, particularly on the issue of the rights of the press and free speech,” Justice DY Chandrachud, who was heading the bench, remarked.

If a TV channel says something it cannot be called sedition, he added.

The court directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to take any coercive action against the two news channels in the matter.

“The germane of an allegation arises from the certain programme which was broadcast involving the participation of Kanumuri Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. The FIRs do not establish the offence invoked against them. Article 32 jurisdiction has been invoked saying our earlier order stated that contempt would be issued if the coercive arm of the law is used against free speech. Till the next date of listing there shall be stayed on coercive action against the two tv channels and their personnel,” the Court ordered.

The SC has also issued notices to the Andhra government and the Centre in the matter and have been asked to file a reply within four weeks.