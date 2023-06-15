Home

Crocodile Drags 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of Mother In Odisha’s Kendrapara, Half-Eaten Body Found After Hour-Long Search

The victim had gone to the bank of the river to attend nature’s call with his mother. When his mother went to bathe in the river, a crocodile appeared immediately and dragged him.

Kendrapara: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The crocodile pounced upon Ashutosh Acharya, a class 5 student, when he was bathing in the Brahmani river at Nimapur village, which is on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park.

As per reports, Ashutosh had gone to the bank of the river to attend nature’s call with his mother. When Ashutosh’s mother went to bathe in the river, a crocodile appeared immediately and dragged him.

The half-eaten body of the boy was found by locals after an hour-long search, said an officer of the Pattamundai police station, where the incident happened on Wednesday.

Notably, the crocodiles often turn violent and attack people in rivers during this period as it is the breeding season of the reptiles. Several people become the victims of crocodile attacks during this period in Kendrapara every year.

“The nesting season of salt-water crocodiles is in full swing at present, and they turn violent if they fear any interference in their habitation during this time,” said officials of the Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) forest division.

The family of the deceased would be given Rs 6 lakh as ex-gratia, they said.

The Bhitarkanika National Park and the adjoining Mahanadi deltaic region are home to 1,793 saltwater crocodiles.

Similar incidents

Earlier, a crocodile was beaten to death with sticks and iron rods by irate villagers in Vaishali district of Bihar after the reptile devoured a 14-year-old boy on the banks of the Ganga river at Khalsa Ghat in Raghopur Diyara Island.

According to reports, Ankit Kumar had gone to bathe in the Ganga and and also fetch some Gangajal to perform a religious ritual for his newly-bought motorcycle when he was attacked by a crocodile and reportedly devoured alive by the report.

