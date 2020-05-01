New Delhi: India on Friday witnessed biggest single-day spike after 73 fatalities and 1,993 cases were reported from across the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases soared to 35,043, while the death toll reached 1,147. The active COVID-19 cases stood at 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases also includes 111 foreign nationals, the Union Health Ministry said. Also Read - Trump Confident That Coronavirus Originated From Wuhan Lab, Threatens China With Fresh Tarrifs

Out of the total 1,147 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 459 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 214, Madhya Pradesh with 137, Delhi with 59, Rajasthan with 58, Uttar Pradesh with 39, West Bengal with 33 and Andhra Pradesh with 31. Also Read - Coronavirus in US: Jobless Claims Hit 30 Million, Over 3 Million Americans Seek Employment Aid

The highest number of confirmed cases are also from Maharashtra at 10,498 followed by Gujarat at 4,395, Delhi at 3,515.

The country’s recovery rate stood at 25.36 per cent this morning. The government yesterday had claimed that a significant improvement has been recorded over the last two weeks when the recovery rate was 13 per cent. Besides, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has also improved to 11 days from 3.4 days.

Take a look at the Key Developments on Coronavirus Cases in India:

-Nearly 130 districts across the country have been marked as hotspots or Red Zones, where more stringent restrictions will be enforced after May 3. Seven metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune are among 130 Red Zones listed by the Home Ministry.

– Union Health Secry Preeti Sudan writes to Chief Secys of all states/UTs, designating districts across all states/UTs as Red, Orange & Green Zones. “Since recovery rates have gone up, distritcs are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria”, news agency ANI quoted Sudan as saying.

-In buffer zones, extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring of ILI/SARI cases in health facilities has to be taken up. States are requested to delineate the containment zones & buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same, said Sudan.

– 3 deaths and 33 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2617 including 61 deaths.

-Railways today ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the lockdown began. “The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday),” RPF DG Arun Kumar said.

-In an order, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated 100 percent attendance for all its employees in offices and on-field, with some relaxation to people over 55 years of age and people with medical conditions. “All staff who live outside BMC limits, like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhaynder or Palghar etc., are advised to contact the nearest Ward office of BMC and they can give their services to the nearest ward office from their residence, instead of their original current posting”, the civic body said in its order.

– In Delhi, the number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 3515. “1094 people have recovered. People living in ‘Red Zones’ will be screened again. Medical teams will conduct door to door health checkups”, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

-ICMR and Center has cleared that plasma therapy is a very technical therapy. “Only those who have permission from the Center should perform this therapy and it should not be practiced without permission. Delhi government has permission from Center”, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that any worker or labourer of the state who is stranded in another state due to lockdown, can use his/her ration card number and avail its benefits there. Those who do not have a ration card, then under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), food packets are being provided.