Cross-Border Affairs: After Seema, Anju, Now An Indo-Bangladesh Love Story. This One May Have A Dark Twist

Ajay befriended Julie Akhtar on Facebook in 2017 and later found out that she was from Bangladesh, was already married and had a young daughter.

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Even as the Sachin-Seema, and more recently Anju-Nasrullah love stories continue to grab headlines, there’s an Indo-Bangladesh cross-border love story that may not have a relatively happy ending compared to above mentioned cases.

This is the story of an Uttar Pradesh man, Ajay, who met Julie, a married Bangladeshi woman, on social media in 2017. The couple got married in 2022 when Julie came to India with her 11-year-old daughter, Halima after her husband’s passing.

A dark twist?

Everything seems perfect on paper; however, there may be a dark twist in the Ajay-Julie love story. The cross-border love affair first came to light recently when Ajay’s mother approached the cops for help to bring her son back from Bangladesh.

According to her, she had received a picture of his son, injured and drenched in blood, from a Bangladeshi phone number.

It was reported earlier that after getting married and living together in UP’s Moradabad for over a year, Ajay and Julie had recently travelled to Bangladesh to meet Julie’s parents. However, when Ajay recently returned to his hometown Moradabad, he denied going to Bangladesh.

Ajay told the cops that he had been living near the West Bengal border in a rented house and never went to Bangladesh. A senior police officer, however, claimed that Ajay had previously told the cops that he was going to Bangladesh, adding that they are keeping a close watch on his activities, India Today reported.

Ajay-Julie love story

According to Ajay, befriended Julie Akhtar on Facebook in 2017 and later found out that she was from Bangladesh and was already married and had a young daughter. The duo became good friends and later fell in love.

After Julie’s husband died in 2022, she arrived in India along with her 11-year-old daughter Halima, and got married to Ajay in UP’s Moradabad. The wedding was conducted as per Hindu rituals and it was reported that Julie had converted to Hinduism.

The couple stayed in Moradabad for a while but Ajay had to leave for Karnataka for work. However, during his brief stay in the southern state, he received news of a quarrel between his newly-wed bride and his mother and found out that Julie had left following the tussle.

‘Conspiracy’

Ajay, a cab driver by profession, returned home and got into an argument with his mother who reportedly kicked him out of house. Ajay then reportedly left for Bangladesh. However, other reports have claimed that Julie took him to Bangladesh to meet her mother.

Meanwhile, Ajay’s mother, Sunita, has alleged that her son was the victim of a ‘conspiracy’ by Julie and she has illegally taken her son to Bangladesh for some nefarious reason not yet known.

According to Sunita, days after Ajay travelled to Bangladesh, she received a picture of, injured and soaked in blood, from a Bangladeshi phone number. She said that Ajay also called his sister and asked for money, saying that he was in some kind of trouble.

Sunita had also alleged that Julie had taken all her wedding jewellery to Bangladesh and wanted to swindle the family’s money and had not intention of coming back to India with Ajay.

Conflicting statements

However, things took another turn when Ajay returned to Moradabad this week and issued conflicting statements to the police and the media. While confirmed to the cops that he was in Bangladesh, he told newsmen that he was staying in West Bengal.

Asked about the picture of him with injuries, Ajay claimed he had taken a bad fall during heavy rains in West Bengal and hit his head.

Police said they have no information to take action against Ajay but matter is being probed.

