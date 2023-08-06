Home

Another Cross-Border Marriage: Jodhpur Man Marries Pakistani Woman Online

A bride from Pakistan's Karachi and a groom from Rajasthan's Jodhpur tied the knot online as the rituals of marriage were performed virtually.

Arbaaz, the younger son of contractor Mohammad Afzal, who lives in Jodhpur, got married to a Pakistani woman, Ameena. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The relationship between India and Pakistan – a country that was carved out of India in 1947 – has been an intense one. Divided by borders and ideologies, India and Pakistan have fought many wars. Many from India migrated to Pakistan and vice versa during the partition. Stories of barrier-breaking romance and marriage between India and Pakistan have always gained public attention.

Recently, the cross-border love stories of Sachin-Seema Haider and Anju-Nasrullah have created a lot of buzz on social media. Another cross-border marriage story has come to the fore of an Indian man and a Pakistani woman.

A bride from Pakistan’s Karachi and a groom from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur tied the knot online after the woman failed to obtain an Indian visa on time. The special online Nikah took place on Wednesday in Jodhpur. All the rituals of Nikah were performed virtually and a Qazi solemnised the marriage and the bride present in Karachi said: “Qabool Hai”.

Arbaaz, the younger son of contractor Mohammad Afzal, who lives in Jodhpur, got married to a Pakistani woman, Ameena. The marriage was scheduled to take place in Karachi but due to visa-related issues, the nikah was done online.

In this unique wedding, Arbaaz and Ameena’s family members performed online rituals. Both families were connected through video conference.

Two big LED screens along with laptops were also installed at the venue.

The groom’s father, Mohammad Afzal, said that the bride from Pakistan will soon visit Jodhpur. “The girls there and their families also want to get married in Jodhpur. We also have relatives there. Now, we will prepare for visa. It is convenient for ordinary families like us to go for an online marriage as the expenses are also less. If we apply visa with Nikahnama (marriage certificate) of India then it will be easily available,” he said.

