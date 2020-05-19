New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after buses sent by Congress to ferry migrants from Rajasthan were stopped on the border between the two states by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Also Read - UP Govt Asks Congress to Deploy Buses; Party Says Vehicles Will Reach by 5 PM, Keep List of Passengers Ready

Taking to Twitter, she tweeted in Hindi, “Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all limits. When, keeping politics aside, we got an opportunity to serve our migrant brothers and sisters, you put in front of us several obstacles. Chief Minister Adityanath, if you want, then put up BJP banners on the buses, but don’t reject our services because three days have been wasted in this political nonsense and in those days, many migrants have lost their lives.” Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE Updates: FIR Against UP Congress Chief, Priyanka Gandhi's Personal Secretary

“The Uttar Pradesh government has itself admitted that 879 buses out of 1,049 proposed by us, have been found to be correct. Your administration has stopped more than 500 of our buses on the Uncha Nagla border for hours. On the other hand, more than 300 buses are reaching Delhi border. Please let these 879 buses ply first,” she said in a further tweet.

The Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East also promised that she will provide a new list of 200 buses tomorrow, adding that he can get that list checked as well.

“People are in a lot of trouble and are sad We can not delay any more,” she concluded.

..हम आपको कल 200 बसें की नयी सूची दिलाकर बसें उपलब्ध करा देंगे। बेशक आप इस सूची की भी जाँच कीजिएगा। लोग बहुत कष्ट में हैं। दुखी हैं। हम और देर नहीं कर सकते। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 19, 2020

Notably, controversy erupted earlier today after the Uttar Pradesh government alleged that of the 1,000 buses that it allowed the Congress to send to Rajasthan to bring back migrant workers from the state, many were actually ‘two-wheelers,’ ‘autos’ and ‘goods carriers.’

After a series of road accidents in which migrants returning to their native places were killed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had requested Yogi Adityanath to allow Congress to send buses to ferry migrants home.