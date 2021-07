New Delhi: After ‘frightening’ visuals of mask-less tourists thronging hill stations in Himachal and Uttarakhand went viral on social media, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the steps taken by state governments for checking the spread of the pandemic at these tourist locations.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Extended in Noida Till August 30 | Full Guidelines Here