CRPF camp shooting in Assam: Jawan kills 2 colleagues then shoots himself

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot and killed two of his colleagues before taking his own life at the Katimari camp in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

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CRPF camp shooting in Assam: Jawan kills 2 colleagues then shoots himself | Image: ANI

CRPF Camp Shooting in Assam: A shocking incident has surfaced from Assam where a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Tuesday morning allegedly opened fire on his colleagues and killed two jawans on the spot. He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself dead. The incident took place at the Katimari CRPF camp in Nagaon district, news agency ANI reported, citing CRPF officials.

The deceased jawans have been identified as SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav and HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel. The jawan who sustained bullet injuries in the incident was identified as ASI/Mane Govind Sripul.

What Exactly Happened?

The shooting incident took place at around 7.30 am within the premises of 34 Battalion CRPF camp. The jawan who sustained bullet injuries was rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the shooter was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI/GD) Ballani Premabaram.

ASP (Crime) of Nagaon district, Abotani Doley, said that the police got information that a firing incident had taken place at 34 Battalion of CRPF, Katimari.

“Immediately, we rushed to the spot, and one ASI, Ballani Premabaram, opened fire, and four casualties are there. Two people died on the spot, one died at the hospital, and one injured person was shifted to Guwahati,” Abotani Doley said.

Further details in the case are awaited.

Assam Government Launches Disbursement Of Rs 15,000 Interim Flood Relief

On Monday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the disbursement of Rs 15,000 in interim financial assistance per family through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts at a programme held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh.

On the occasion, he also virtually released the state subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for eligible beneficiaries from the four flood-affected districts.

We will provide financial assistance to around 75,000 flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat, who were severely affected by the recent devastating floods. In the first phase, financial assistance was transferred today to 62,696 families.

Based on the assessment reports and beneficiary lists submitted by the district commissioners, the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive the assistance by August 5.

(With ANI inputs)