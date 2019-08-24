New Delhi: A senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, shot himself dead with his personal weapon on Friday.

According to reports, Assistant Commandant M Arvind took the extreme step under stress of marital problems and so far the initial inquiry into the incident has ruled out any foul play.

The CRPF also released a statement quashing all reports attributing his suicide to bad living conditions and condemned such false reports doing the rounds on social media.

More details awaited