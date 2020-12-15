New Delhi: A Deputy Commandant of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 208, who was injured in an IED blast during a demining operation Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Also Read - Manipur: 3 Jawans of Assam Rifles Martyred, 5 Others Injured in IED Blast Near Imphal

The incident happened on Sunday when Deputy Commandant Vikas Singhal sustained a splinter injury when an IED, planted by Maoists, blasted during the mine-clearing operation between Kistaram and Pallodi in Sukma, according to the P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar. Also Read - Man Releases Two Cobras And Rat Snake Inside Petrol Pump Office in Maharashtra, CCTV Footage Shows Shocking Incident | WATCH

The wreath-laying ceremony of the CoBRA officer was held yesterday. Pictures shared on Instagram by the central military forces showed his wife, weeping as she held their toddler in her arms. Also Read - Sweet Melodies: Viral Video of Visually-Impaired Girl Playing Double Keyboard Leaves AR Rahman Smitten

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CISF CRPF BSF ITBP SSB NSG AR🔵 (@indian_paramilitary_forces)



The injured officer was given first aid in Kistaram field hospital and was airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, an official statement had said. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Recently an Assistant Commandant of CoBRA was killed in an IED blast in the district, while nine others were injured.

(With Agency inputs)