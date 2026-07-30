CRPF chief issues big statement to boosts troops’ morale amid pellet gun controversy, says ‘work fearlessly, I will take responsibility’

According to the CRPF's post-incident assessment, all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and prescribed protocols were followed by Rapid Action Force personnel during the police action against anti-NEET protesters on July 20.

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CRPF chief issues big statement to boosts troops' morale

New Delhi: Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), boosted the morale of personnel during the force’s decoration ceremony. He also urged the personnel to perform their duties without fear or hesitation and assured the troops that they should carry out their responsibilities with confidence and courage.

Addressing the personnel, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “I want to assure all of you that whether you are serving in our operational battalions or law-and-order units, any decision you take and any action you carry out in the interest of the nation, the public, and the force—provided it is done as part of the honest discharge of your duties—I will take full responsibility for all such decisions and actions.”

Read more: RAF launches probe into action on Delhi student protestors amid pellet gun allegations

He said, “Carry out your duties fearlessly and with confidence. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will accept it as the Director General.”

CRPF Backs RAF Action Amid Pellet Gun Controversy

It is important to note that amid questions over the alleged use of pellet guns by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, a unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), against protesters demonstrating over the NEET exam paper leak, CRPF Director General G. P. Singh has expressed his support for the decisions and actions taken by all personnel in the proper discharge of their duties.

All Protocols Were Followed

According to the CRPF’s post-incident assessment, all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and prescribed protocols were followed by Rapid Action Force personnel during the police action against anti-NEET protesters on July 20.

It is noteworthy that this expression of confidence from the leadership is considered significant for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is responsible for maintaining law and order across the country, tackling insurgency in the Northeast, and combating Naxalism in central India. The RAF functions under the CRPF and is specially trained in riot control, crowd management, and handling civil unrest.