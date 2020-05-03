New Delhi: The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be sealed as a staff member attached with one of the top officers tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - India Registers Biggest 24-hour Rise in COVID-19 Deaths And Cases, Tally Rises to 39,980 | 10 Points

Notably, cases of coronavirus infection spiked in paramilitary forces CRPF and BSF with the two reporting 136 and 17 cases respectively.

"After a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested COVID-19 positive, CRPF Headquarters in Delhi will be sealed for sanitisation till further orders. No one will be allowed to enter the building", the Central Reserve Police Force said in a statement.