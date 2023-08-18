Home

CRPF Jawan Kills Self With Service Gun In Chhattisgarh

The CRPF jawan, who belonged to the Cobra 210 battalion, shot himself with his own gun, after which he was taken to a district hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Inspector Safi Akhtar, belonging to CoBRA 210th battalion, shot himself with an AK-47 rifle.

Raipur: In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Friday shot himself dead with his service gun in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The jawan, who belonged to the Cobra 210 battalion, shot himself with his own gun, after which he was taken to a district hospital where died while undergoing treatment.

Identified as Shafi Ahmed, the deceased was a resident of Delhi, senior police official Anjaneya Varshney said.

The incident was reported at 11 AM at the headquarters of the 170th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijapur town, around 400 km from state capital Raipur.

It should be noted that the CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA are extensively deployed in south Bastar which comprises three districts, including Dantewada, for anti-Naxal operations.

“Inspector Safi Akhtar, belonging to CoBRA 210th battalion, shot himself with an AK-47 rifle. On hearing the gunshots, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured,” an official said.

The official said the commando, who was posted in the Mokur camp of CoBRA, had arrived in Bijapur and was scheduled to proceed to Delhi on leave.

“Prima facie the reason for suicide appears to be some family issues. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step,” the official added.

Earlier in February this year, a similar incident was reported when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

The incident was reported at the headquarters of the CRPF’s 195th battalion in the Barsoor police station area, located at a distance of 400 km from the capital Raipur.

“Constable Gunin Das, belonging to CRPF’s 195th battalion, shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the unit. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured,” an official said.

Natively from Assam, Constable Gunin Das had joined the duty after returning from leave. “No suicide note was found at the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step,” he added.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in south Bastar, which comprises three districts, including Dantewada, for anti-Naxalite operations.

