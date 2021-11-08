Sukma: At least four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans of 50 bn were killed and 13 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. The incident took place when a jawan opened fire inside the CRPF camp.Also Read - Chennai Rains LIVE: Roads Flooded, Houses Submerged as Continuous Downpour Wreak Havoc; PM Assures All Possible Help

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. Also Read - ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’: Madhuri Dixit’s Younger Son Ryan Donates Hair to Cancer Society