New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable on Monday allegedly shot himself with his service weapon near Pakistan Embassy in Central Delhi. Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Reports First Case of COVID-19 Linked Brain Nerve Damage in a Child

As per updates from the police, Constable D Rambabu was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by his colleagues and is currently being operated upon. The CRPF Trooper was posted in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Also Read - SSR Case: Vikas Singh Regrets Not Recording Dr Sudhir Gupta Saying it Was 'Death by Strangulation'

Police said that around 3.30 PM, information was received that the constable shot himself with his service weapon near Pakistan embassy. However, the police are investigating the matter. Also Read - Experts Explain: How Rising Pollution, Winter Could Worsen COVID-19 Situation