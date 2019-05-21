New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan conducted two marriages simultaneously in Baghdol gram panchayat of Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Anil Paikra, a native of the tribal village of Jashpur, sat at the mandap (wedding porch) alongside his existing wife and his lover, an Anganwadi worker, as the trio performed marriage rituals unitedly. This also means that the jawan remarried his wife, who had been wedded to him for the past four years.

Solemnizing a second marriage while one is already married is misconduct under the regulations of Conduct Rules for government staff. By doing so, he is bound to face trouble.

“The rules bar him for marrying for a second time while his wife is still there. This applies to all government employees irrespective of caste, religion or sex,” CRPF spokesperson B C Patra told The New Indian Express.

Not only that, the wedding, one of its kind, has left the village befuddled as no one had ever seen anything remotely close to this.

The Baghdol sarpanch Lalit Nagesh said, “Haven’t seen such a marriage earlier where a man takes saat pheras (seven circumambulations around the holy fire) with two women together. Perhaps he pressurised his girlfriend to marry him. The jawan cited the reason of not having a child in his first marriage.”

However, several locals have also mentioned that the man was immensely in love with his Anganwadi girlfriend and hence decided to marry her. His first wife had also given her approval for the same.