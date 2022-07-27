CRPF Raising Day: Every year, July 27 is commemorated as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) foundation day as India’s largest central armed police force came into existence on this day in 1939. One of the foremost central police forces in India CRPF is amongst the most gallant security forces we have seen. These forces were there since the imperial rule of the Britishers and were known as Crown Representative’s Police. Soon after India’s independence from the shackle of the colonial raj, it got its name, Central Reserve Police Force with the enactment of the CRPF Act on 28th December in 1949.Also Read - Three CRPF Officers Killed in Maoist Attack in Odisha

CRPF officially works under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It essentially function for all states and union territories alike. The forces job is to maintain law and order in the subcontinent and by the virtue of it they combat against insurgencies, act as rescue forces whenever required, etc.

Raising Day greetings to all @crpfindia personnel and their families. This force has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service. The role of CRPF, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges is commendable. pic.twitter.com/lIaUp9hRXa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2022

CRPF -Facts of glory

CRPF has a ling history of glory, right from the independence, till date, it has been on numerous missions where we have seen triumph in some and lost lives in others.

India’s largest central armed police force has around 246 battalions, and more than 30,000 personnel.

CRPF was the on guard force at the Indo-Pak border until 1965 when the Border Security Force came into existence specifically for this purpose

CRPF personnel had taken down all five terrorists who had entered the Indian Parliament in 2001

The CRPF personnel had depicted great valour during the India-China war in 1962.

Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was added to the CRPF in 2008 to counter the Naxalite movement

From deploying forces during elections, and combating insurgencies to guarding eruption of violence in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, etc., CRPF has a cardinal role to play in the internal security system of the nation. Apart from national missions, CRPF is also deployed for international missions for the United Nations.