New Delhi: For the first time in Indian history, the Central Reserve of Police Force (CRPF) has announced that it will induct women officers as security guards for various VVIPs in the country. The CRPF will give a 10-week training to the first batch of 33 women police personnel selected for the important role.Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in CRPF; No Exam Required | Check Salary, Official Notification Here

According to a News18 report, the Ministry of Home Affairs has already approved a selection of women personnel submitted by the CRPF. “Initially 6 platoons of women personnel will be raised,” the report quoted an official communication. Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Application for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF at crpf.gov.in | Details Here

The introduction of women security personnel will be a priority especially ahead of the poll season in Uttar Pradesh, among four other states next year. The decision was reportedly taken after witnessing violence during the West Bengal elections on leaders including BJP President JP Nadda during their rallies. Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Only 2 Days Left to Apply For 25 Assistant Commandant Posts | Apply Today

“After getting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the process of induction of these women personnel has started. It will be done in a phase-wise manner. Selected women will get adequate training,” a CRPF official told News18. They will also be trained to operate assault rifles including the AK-47.

The report further stated that the deployment of women personnel as VVIP security guards would be on a ‘need basis’ but some dignitaries will get women security personnel from the first batch.

The CRPF deploys security personnel for VVIPs like Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra etc.