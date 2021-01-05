New Delhi: Putting behind all differences after row over coronavirus vaccine, the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday issued a joint statement and said the two companies have pledged to work jointly on the vaccine rollout project. “We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines,” the Joint statement of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech reads. Also Read - Fact Check: Are COVID-19 Vaccines Best Administered in Men Through The Penis? Here's The Truth

In the joint statement, the two companies also stated that their combined intention is to develop, manufacture and supply the Covid-19 vaccines for India and to the world.

"The more important task in front of us is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest," the joint statement read.

https://twitter.com/ShivAroor/status/1346383903771287552/photo/1

Both the companies in the statement also agreed that they are fully engaged in this activity and consider it as their duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines.

The Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla, who is leading an effort to manufacture the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India, said earlier in the day that a joint public statement will be issued to clear the miscommunication between the two firms.

“I would like to clarify two matters; as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries and a joint public statement clearing up any recent miscommunication with regards to Bharat Biotech will be made,” he wrote on Twitter.

Poonawalla’s tweet came after Bharat Biotech chairman slammed critics for questioning the efficacy of its ‘Covaxin’ Covid-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Bharat Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella slammed critics and said, “We do 200 per cent honest clinical trials and yet we receive backlash. If I am wrong, tell me. Some companies have branded me like water.”

Notably, vaccines developed by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have been approved by the regulatory authority for restricted emergency use. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was approved for emergency use by Drug Controller General of India on Sunday along with Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute.