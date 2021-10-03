New Delhi: On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team of Mumbai raided Cordelia cruise at Mumbai port and reportedly seized drugs on board. The matter is being further probed.Also Read - Arjun Rampal Breaks Silence On Gabriella Demetriades Brother's Arrest In Drug Case | Read Full Statement

After several media reports, addressing the issue, Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises, said that the Narcotics Department found drugs in some passengers’ luggage. “These passengers were off-loaded by Cordelia immediately. The sailing of the cruise got delayed because of this,” Bailom said. Also Read - Luxury Cruise Ship Cordelia Arrives in Kochi To Grand Welcome As Tourism Sector Reopens

He added, “Cordelia apologised to the guest families for the delay, which resulted in the delay of their enjoyment of facilities of all kinds, including stage shows and various kinds of foods, garba dancing in this festive season and other events planned on the ship.” Also Read - Luxury Cruise Ship Cordelia With Domestic Tourists Reaches Kochi | Exclusive Video

When NCB officials conducted the raid, the cruise management and staff supported the officials in all possible manners. No staff or crew members were found involved and the ship will be allowed to sail, post adequate confirmation.