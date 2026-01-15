CSPOC 2026: India strongly raising Global South on all platforms, building open-source tech for them, says PM Modi

Home

CSPOC 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) 2026 at the Parliament House Complex’s Central Hall. While addressing the gathering, he highlighted that as the world is undergoing unprecedented transformation, it is time for the ‘Global South to forge new paths, stressing that India is strongly pitching the ‘concerns of the Global South at every global platform.’ The PM added that the country is creating open-source tech platforms for the partner countries in the Global South so that they can build systems similar to India.

CSPOC 2026: India Strongly Raised Interests Of Global South On Global Platforms

Prime Minister highlighted that during India’s G20 presidency, the country voiced the concerns of the Global South at the centre global forum.

“India’s continuous effort is to ensure that whatever innovations we make benefit the entire Global South and benefits for Commonwealth countries. We are also creating open-source tech platforms so that our partner countries in the Global South can also develop systems like those in India,” PM Modi said.

CSPOC 2026: The Main Objective

PM Modi highlighted that the primary objective of the conference was to promote knowledge of parliamentary democracy in different ways.

CSPOC 2026: PM Hails Democratic Values

The Prime Minister stated that the country has shown that democratic institutions give democracy a needed stability and scale.

“India has turned diversity into the strength of its democracy…India has shown that democratic institutions and democratic processes give democracy with stability, speed and scale,” he said.

CSPOC 2026: The Use Of AI In House Proceedings

Praising the country’s democratic values, PM Modi compared them to a large tree that gets support from its deep roots.

He stated that India has begun using AI to translate debates and House proceedings in real time into regional languages. Shri Modi remarked that resources related to Parliament are also being made more user-friendly with the help of AI. He underlined that this is providing the younger generation with a better opportunity to understand the functioning of Parliament.

